(KMAland) -- It was a busy day for girls soccer teams in the Council Bluffs area. Check out the full rundown below.
Lewis Central 2 Pella 1
Hannah Estrada and Hope Jensen were the goal-scorers for the Titans in the win.
St. Albert 3 Dike-New Hartford 2
Ella Klusman scored two goals in the Saintes' shootout win over 1A No. 11 Dike-New Hartford. Makenna Shepard had two assists. Klusman, Shepard and Maddie Estell scored in the shootout. Sophie Sheffield was clutch at the net with the game-winning save.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Waverly Tournament
Decorah 1 St. Albert 0
St. Albert Columbus Catholic
Abraham Lincoln Classic
Ankeny Centennial 3 Sioux City East 0
Ankeny Centennial 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
WDM Valley 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
WDM Valley 7 Sioux City East 0