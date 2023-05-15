Missouri Valley NEW LOGO 4

(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley and Maryville grabbed postseason wins while Aubrey Schwieso rewrote Harlan’s record book.

Regular Season 

Harlan 4 Creston 1

Aubrey Schwieso had all four goals for Harlan in the win. Schweiso broke Harlan’s school record for goals in a single season.

Atlantic 4 Carroll 2

Aubrey Guyer scored twice while Dayna Dreager and Lindley Eblen had one goal each. Guyer also had two assists while Eva Steffensen also had one helper. Edria Brummer managed one save.

Sioux City West at Storm Lake

No Stats Reported

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0

No Stats Reported

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 — First Round

Maryville 7 Lafayette 0

Jalea Price had two goals while Katie Weiss, Presley Ingram, Jersey Ingram, Kennedy Kurz and Jayda Buck also found the back of the net.

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 First Round Scores

St. Pius X 9 Cameron 0

Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs, 2:30 PM

Benton vs. Savannah, 5:30 PM

Nebraska State Championships 

Class A: Gretna 5 Lincoln Southwest 2

Class B: Skutt Catholic 1 Norris 0 

