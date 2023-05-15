(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley and Maryville grabbed postseason wins while Aubrey Schwieso rewrote Harlan’s record book.
Regular Season
Harlan 4 Creston 1
Aubrey Schwieso had all four goals for Harlan in the win. Schweiso broke Harlan’s school record for goals in a single season.
Atlantic 4 Carroll 2
Aubrey Guyer scored twice while Dayna Dreager and Lindley Eblen had one goal each. Guyer also had two assists while Eva Steffensen also had one helper. Edria Brummer managed one save.
Sioux City West at Storm Lake
No Stats Reported
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
Missouri Valley 5 AHSTW 0
No Stats Reported
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 — First Round
Maryville 7 Lafayette 0
Jalea Price had two goals while Katie Weiss, Presley Ingram, Jersey Ingram, Kennedy Kurz and Jayda Buck also found the back of the net.
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 First Round Scores
St. Pius X 9 Cameron 0
Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs, 2:30 PM
Benton vs. Savannah, 5:30 PM
Nebraska State Championships
Class A: Gretna 5 Lincoln Southwest 2
Class B: Skutt Catholic 1 Norris 0