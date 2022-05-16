(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Maryville earned postseason wins on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Olivia Ruskamp, Dani Rodriguez and Kendra Berglund were the goal scorers for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the postseason victory.
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Greene County 1
Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round
Maryville 8 Lafayette 0
Nebraska Class A State Championship
Gretna 6 Lincoln Southeast 1
Nebraska Class B State Championship
Skutt Catholic 3 Norris 2 – 2 OT/PK
Regular Season
Atlantic 1 Carroll 0
Dayna Dreager scored the Trojans’ only goal while Aubrey Guyer assisted on the winner. Edria Brummer had four saves.
Sioux City West 8 Storm Lake 0
Bella Leon needed only 28:39 to post a hat trick while Emma Smallcomb and Adriel Schultzen had two goals each, and Gabby Wagner scored once.