(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley and Maryville earned postseason wins on Monday.

Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff Luton 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Olivia Ruskamp, Dani Rodriguez and Kendra Berglund were the goal scorers for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the postseason victory.

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3 Greene County 1

Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round 

Maryville 8 Lafayette 0

Nebraska Class A State Championship

Gretna 6 Lincoln Southeast 1

Nebraska Class B State Championship

Skutt Catholic 3 Norris 2 – 2 OT/PK

Regular Season

Atlantic 1 Carroll 0

Dayna Dreager scored the Trojans’ only goal while Aubrey Guyer assisted on the winner. Edria Brummer had four saves.

Sioux City West 8 Storm Lake 0

Bella Leon needed only 28:39 to post a hat trick while Emma Smallcomb and Adriel Schultzen had two goals each, and Gabby Wagner scored once.

