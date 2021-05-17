(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, Atlantic, Tri-Center, AHSTW and Thomas Jefferson all finished shutouts in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Nora Dougherty had five goals and one assist for Glenwood in the rout. Avery Blasdel added a pair of goals and three assists, and Larissa Pelley, Alaina Meads and Molly Williams added one goal apiece. Pelley also had two assists, and Williams and Kelly Embray tallied one helper.
Atlantic 7 Riverside 0
Jada Jensen scored six goals and Aubrey Guyer found the net once for Atlantic in the win. Lindley Eblen, Guyer and Jensen all had one assist apiece.
Thomas Jefferson 7 Missouri Valley 0
Hannah Belt scored four goals, and Abby Evers had a record-tying five assists to lead Thomas Jefferson in the win. Lexi Smith, Grace Strong and Jenna Pane added goals, and Smith also had one assist. Izzy Burnsides worked the shutout in goal.
Tri-Center 9 Denison-Schleswig 0
Marissa Ring had four goals and one assist, and Miranda Ring added two goals and four assists for Tri-Center in the win.
Cassidy Cunningham chipped in a pair of goals while Grace Cozier tallied one. Abby Schuett, Brooke Daughenbaugh, Jade Daughenbaugh and Mollie Nelson also had one assist each for the Trojans.
AHSTW 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
Claire Denning had four goals, Madison Eckmann added a hat trick and Morgan Holtz finished with two goals and an assist for AHSTW. Bella Canada picked up five saves and the clean sheet in goal.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Lewis Central 10 Harlan 0
Atlantic 7 Riverside 0
Tri-Center 9 Denison-Schleswig 0
AHSTW 9 Logan-Magnolia 0
Thomas Jefferson 7 Missouri Valley 0