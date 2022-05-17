Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson were Missouri River Conference winners in a rain-shortened night of KMAland girls soccer.

Abraham Lincoln 9 Sioux City East 0

Hanna Schimmer managed a hat trick for the Lynx while Alli Smith and Paige Bracker scored twice, and Piper McGuire and Jazmin Martinez-Rangel also scored. McGuire had two bates while Martinez-Rangel, Liberty Bates and Haylie Santon had one helper each. Goalie Savanna Vanderwerf posted five saves.

Thomas Jefferson 3 Sioux City North 1

Makena Kramer tallied two goals in the win for the Yellow Jackets while Lexi Smith also scored. Taryn Gant and Tegan Gant had assists.

