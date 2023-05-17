(KMAland) -- Harlan won an overtime thriller, Kuemper held off Tri-Center and St. Albert, Underwood and Bishop Heelan rolled to postseason wins on Wednesday.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — Quarterfinals
Underwood 8 Missouri Valley 0
Georgia Paulson had four goals while Tieler Hull scored twice. Lola Paulson and Mallorie Leaders also found the back of the net. Raegan Ward added three assists.
Kuemper 3 Tri-Center 2
Lucy Elsener and Rachael Hundtofte scored goals for Tri-Center in the loss. Cassidy Cunningham had one assist.
Harlan 2 Treynor 1 -- OT
Aubrey Schwieso scored both goals for Harlan, including the game winner in overtime.
Morgan Brown had Treynor’s goal off an assist from Gabby Blanchard.
St. Albert 7 Logan-Magnolia 1
Ella Klusman had a big game with four goals while Lili Denton, Kirsten Piskorski and Olivia Gardner also had goals. Lily Krohn handed out two assists, and Landry Miller had one helper.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round
Bishop Heelan 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
No Stats Reported
Sioux Center 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
No Stats Reported
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 — First Round
Unity Christian 3 West Sioux 0
Western Christian 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 5