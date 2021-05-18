(KMAland) -- AL clinched the MRC while St. Albert, Harlan, Tri-Center, Treynor and Sioux City North were also winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
St. Albert 12 Logan-Magnolia 2
Makenna Shepard scored five times. Maddie Estell tallied two goals. Elizabeth Elkins, Olivia Gardner, Anna Helton, Lily Krohn and Madelyn Myers also scored.
Elkins, Gardner, Helton and Natalie Crisp had assists.
Tri-Center 8 Underwood 1
Miranda Ring scored three goals, Marissa Ring and Cassidy Cunningham had two goals each. Rachel Hundtofte had a goal, too. Cunningham had three helpers. Alexis Flaharty, Marissa Ring, Hundtofte and Preslie Arbaugh each had an assist.
Harlan 6 Creston 1
Raegen Wicks found the net four times for Harlan in the win. Kaia Bieker and Makayla Burchett had goals, too.
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
Alyssa Kellar tallied five goals, Rachel Phaelps added two while Peyton Scott, Maili McKern and Sadie Schaaf also had goals. Livia White, Jozie Lewis, Clara Teigland and Alexa Schwartz each had assists.
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City East 3
Liberty Bates scored three goals and Crystena Keesee added one. Alli Smith, Piper McGuire and Lexy Mayo had assists. Savannah Vanderwerf earned three saves. The win secured the Missouri River Conference title for AL
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
East Sac County 7 Riverside 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Panorama
Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 LeMars 1
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Missouri Class 2 District 8
Maryville 8 Excelsior Springs 0
Chillicothe 1 Savannah 0