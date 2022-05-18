(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Tri-Center, Underwood and Treynor were winners in regional quarterfinals while Maryville advanced to a district final during Wednesday’s KMAland girls soccer slate.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 First Round
St. Albert 3 Harlan 2
Ella Klusman scored all three goals for St. Albert, including the game winner with less than 12 minutes remaining.
Tyler Tingley and Olivia Gardner had assists.
Tri-Center 9 Missouri Valley 0
Marissa Ring tallied the hat trick and had two assists while sister Miranda scored twice and had two helpers. Quincey Schneckloth also scored twice, and Alexis Flaharty had one goal in the postseason win for Tri-Center.
Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Clara Teigland and Peyton Scott had three goals each while Teigland had two assists and Scott added a helper. Sadie Schaaf scored two goals and handed out one assist, and Rachel Kinsella and Jozie Lewis also added goals.
Allie Hauser and Aubrey James contributed assists for Treynor.
Other Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinal Scores
Underwood 10 AHSTW 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Des Moines Christian 10 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Panorama 2 Kuemper Catholic 1
Missouri Class 2 District 8 Semifinal
Maryville 4 Chillicothe 0