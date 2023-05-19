(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood, LeMars, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City North all advanced in regional soccer on Friday.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 2
Boone 7 Creston 0
Nothing to report.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7
Thomas Jefferson 2 Atlantic 1 — 2 OT/PKs (3-2)
Kaylee Driggers scored the only goal in regulation for Thomas Jefferson, finding the net on an assist from Grace Strong. Makena Kramer, Strong and Driggers all scored during the shootout.
Glenwood 5 Winterset 0
Nora Dougherty scored four times, and Brielle Allmon had the other goal for Glenwood in the win. Faith Weber, Ashley Aust and Molly Williams all had one assist, and Aubrey Nieman played in goal with seven saves for the Rams.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8
LeMars 5 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Zoe Wittkop scored twice, and Sarah Brown, Grace Van Otterloo and Metta Skova had one each for LeMars in the win.
Denison-Schleswig 4 Storm Lake 0
No stats reported.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 2
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 0
Nothing reported.