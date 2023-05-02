(KMAland) -- Harlan won a high-scoring battle with Atlantic, Conestoga edged Plattsmouth to win a subdistrict title and Glenwood, AL, SC East, SC North, Heelan & Savannah were also winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Nora Dougherty had four goals and four assists, and Jaylynn Floyd finished with a hat trick for Glenwood in the win. Alaina Meads also had two goals, and Molly Williams tallied one goal of her own. Brielle Allmon added an assist for the Rams, which got a clean sheet out of Audrey Nieman.
Harlan 5 Atlantic 4
Aubrey Schwieso had three goals and Carly Torneten and Ivy Stevens struck for one each to lead Harlan in the high-scoring win.
Quinn Grubbs and Dayna Dreager each had two goals for Atlantic, and Lindley Eben and Aubrey Guyer finished with one assist apiece. Edria Brummer posted seven saves in goal.
East Sac County 3 AHSTW 1
No stats reported.
Abraham Lincoln 10 LeMars 0
Liberty Bates had four goals and one assist, and Jazmin Martinez Rangel posted two goals and two assists for Abraham Lincoln in the shutout win. Jaynah Stokes had the clean sheet in goal for the Lynx, which also got one goal each from Alli Baumbach, Haylie Santon, Taylor Ferguson and Aubree McCumber. Allison Smith and Kenzie Kvammen also had one assist.
Sioux City East 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Alex Flattery, Izzy Stoos and Mallory Schroeder all had one goal apiece for Sioux City East.
Sioux City North 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Stella Kuehl and Olivia Zoeller both scored one goal each for Sioux City North in the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
Jada Newberg had three goals while Trelyn White pitched in two goals and one assist and Reese Bleeker had two goals for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Lauryn Peck and Brynn Kuntz scored once, and Grace Nelson had one assist for the Crusaders.
Savannah 2 Lafayette 1
No stats reported.
NEBRASKA CLASS B SUBDISTRICT 3 FINAL (AT CONESTOGA)
Conestoga 3 Plattsmouth 2 — 2 OT/PKs
Plattsmouth’s Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Ireland Todd both scored goals for Plattsmouth in a shootout loss that took 10 shooters.