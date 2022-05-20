(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East advanced in regional girls soccer action on Friday.
2A-2: Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Alaina Meads, Liberty Williams and Ava Scott had two goals each while Ryley Nebel, Isabel Griffin and Molly Williams posted one goal apiece for Glenwood. Molly Williams had two assists, and McKenna Koehler, Meads, Ashley Aust and Griffin added one assist each for the Rams.
2A-2: Atlantic 3 Carroll 0
Jada Jensen had two goals and Aubrey Guyer added one for Atlantic, which set a new school-record for wins in a season (11).
Other Area Scores
2A-1: Denison-Schleswig 5 Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
3A-1: Sioux City East 3 Sioux City North 2