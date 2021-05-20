(KMAland) -- Maryville won a district title while Tri-Center, Atlantic and Thomas Jefferson earned regular-season wins in girls soccer action on Thursday.
Tri-Center 4 Harlan 1
Cassidy Cunningham, Marissa Ring, Miranda Ring and Kylie Alfers were the goal-scorers for T-C. Cunningham and Tatum Carlson had assists.
Atlantic 4 Carroll 0
Jada Jensen had a hat trick in the win. Lindley Eblen also scored.
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Madelyn Jaeger and Macy Kuhns each scored three goals. Kuhns had three assists, too. Bella Munoz found the net twice. Avery Hazen and Chloie Otto each had two saves.
Thomas Jefferson 10 AHSTW 0
Hannah Belt scored three goals. Maggie Gundersen and Abby Evers added two of their own. Rikki Wurtz and Grace Strong also scored. Belt complemented her three goals with three assists. Gundersen added two. Evers, Lexi Smith and Samara Alcaraz also had helpers.
Class 2 District 8: Maryville 2 Chillicothe 1
Arianne Skidmore scored the game-winning goal with just under 12 minutes left to propel the Spoofhounds to a district title. Kennedy Kurz also scored.
