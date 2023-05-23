(KMAland) -- Underwood, St. Albert, Heelan, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and AL are all one win away from state following wins on Tuesday in KMAland girls soccer.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 SEMIFINALS
Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
Tieler Hull had a hat trick, Georgia Paulson finished two goals and Lola Paulson scored once for the Eagles in the win. Raegan Ward tallied four assists.
St. Albert 2 Harlan 0
Ella Klusman had two goals and Lily Krohn posted two assists for St. Albert in the shutout win. Sophie Sheffield had the clean sheet in goal for the Saintes.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 SEMIFINALS
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Unity Christian 0
Lauryn Peck, Trelyn White and Jada Newberg all had hat tricks for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the dominant win. Brooklyn Stanley also struck once, and Newberg posted two assists. Lauren LaFleur had the clean sheet for the Crusaders.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 SEMIFINALS
ADM 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
No stats to report.
Glenwood 1 Lewis Central 0
Molly Williams scored the only goal of the game for Glenwood in the win.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 SEMIFINALS
Spencer 10 LeMars 0
No stats to report.
Denison-Schleswig 2 Spirit Lake-Okoboji 1
No stats reported.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 2 SEMIFINALS
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 0
No stats to report.
Abraham Lincoln 6 Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Liberty Bates had two goals while Alli Smith, Piper McGuire and Aubree McCumber all scored one time each. McCumber, Smith, Alli Baumbach and Taylor Ferguson had one assist apiece, and Savanna Vanderwerf posted three saves.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 4 SEMIFINALS
Urbandale 5 Sioux City East 0
No stats to report.