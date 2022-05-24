(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic, Underwood, LeMars, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City West advanced to regional finals in Tuesday’s KMAland girls soccer action.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals
Bishop Heelan 10 West Sioux 0
Western Christian 3 Sioux Center 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Underwood 5 St. Albert 0
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
LeMars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1 – OT
Athiei Malueth scored the game-winning goal for LeMars in an overtime victory.
Other Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Spencer 10 Spirit Lake 0
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
ADM 2 Glenwood 1 – OT
Molly Williams scored Glenwood’s lone goal in the heartbreaking loss.
Other Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinal Scores
Lewis Central 6 Atlantic 0
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City East 0
Hanna Schimmer recorded five goals while Liberty Bates had a hat trick, and Alli Smith and Jazmin Martinez-Rangel also scored goals for AL.
Martinez-Rangel and Piper McGuire had two assists apiece while Schimmer, Bates, Lexy Mayo and Paige Bracker had assists. Savanna Vanderwerf managed two assists from her goalie position.
Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Gabby Wagner scored twice in the win for Sioux City West while Adriel Schultzen also scored. Dani Raya assisted on two goals while Emma Smallcomb added one helper.