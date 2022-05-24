KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic, Underwood, LeMars, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City West advanced to regional finals in Tuesday’s KMAland girls soccer action.

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals 

Bishop Heelan 10 West Sioux 0

Western Christian 3 Sioux Center 0

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals

Underwood 5 St. Albert 0

Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals

LeMars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1 – OT

Athiei Malueth scored the game-winning goal for LeMars in an overtime victory.

Other Iowa Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals

Spencer 10 Spirit Lake 0

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals

ADM 2 Glenwood 1 – OT

Molly Williams scored Glenwood’s lone goal in the heartbreaking loss.

Other Iowa Class 2A Region 2 Semifinal Scores

Lewis Central 6 Atlantic 0

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Semifinals

Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City East 0                      

Hanna Schimmer recorded five goals while Liberty Bates had a hat trick, and Alli Smith and Jazmin Martinez-Rangel also scored goals for AL.

Martinez-Rangel and Piper McGuire had two assists apiece while Schimmer, Bates, Lexy Mayo and Paige Bracker had assists. Savanna Vanderwerf managed two assists from her goalie position.

Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 2

Gabby Wagner scored twice in the win for Sioux City West while Adriel Schultzen also scored. Dani Raya assisted on two goals while Emma Smallcomb added one helper.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.