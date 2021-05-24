Tri-Center Trojans

(KMAland) -- Tri-Center won in overtime and Abraham Lincoln won in overtime. AHSTW kept their season alive and much, much more in KMAland girls soccer action on Monday night. 

Tri-Center 3 Glenwood 2 -- 2 OT 

Marissa Ring and Faith McPhillips scored for Tri-Center in the thrilling win. Miranda Ring had an assist.

Kuemper Catholic 4 Denison-Schleswig 3 

Magaly Villa, Mary Clare Matthews and Vanessa Gaurdado scored goals for Denison in the loss. Bailey Gibbons assisted. 

Abraham Lincoln 2 Urbandale 1 -- OT

Piper McGuire scored AL's only goal in regulation, but the Lynx converted all five of their penalty kicks for the win. Liberty Bates, Crystena Keesee, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, Paige Bracker and Kenzie Kvammen found the net in penalty kicks. Savanna Vanderwerf had 20 saves. 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/24)

Class 1A Region 2 First Round 

AHSTW 3 Riverside 0 

Regular Season 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 St. Albert 0 

Winterset 10 Creston 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East 

