(KMAland) -- Tri-Center won in overtime and Abraham Lincoln won in overtime. AHSTW kept their season alive and much, much more in KMAland girls soccer action on Monday night.
Tri-Center 3 Glenwood 2 -- 2 OT
Marissa Ring and Faith McPhillips scored for Tri-Center in the thrilling win. Miranda Ring had an assist.
Kuemper Catholic 4 Denison-Schleswig 3
Magaly Villa, Mary Clare Matthews and Vanessa Gaurdado scored goals for Denison in the loss. Bailey Gibbons assisted.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Urbandale 1 -- OT
Piper McGuire scored AL's only goal in regulation, but the Lynx converted all five of their penalty kicks for the win. Liberty Bates, Crystena Keesee, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, Paige Bracker and Kenzie Kvammen found the net in penalty kicks. Savanna Vanderwerf had 20 saves.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/24)
Class 1A Region 2 First Round
AHSTW 3 Riverside 0
Regular Season
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 St. Albert 0
Winterset 10 Creston 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East