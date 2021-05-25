(KMAland) -- Atlantic was downed by Perry while Class 3 and 4 state sectional round games were held in Missouri to highlight girls soccer on Tuesday.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Perry 2 Atlantic 1
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Notre Dame (St. Louis) 5 Clayton 0
Grain Valley 3 Camdenton 0
Platte County 3 Van Horn 2
Parkway West 8 McCluer North 0
Ft. Zumwalt South 8 Washington 0
Union 4 Springfield Catholic 0
Webb City 4 Willard 2
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 1
Nerinx Hall 1 Lafayette (Wildwood) 0
St. Teresa’s Academy 4 Lee’s Summit North 0
Park Hill South 6 Park Hill 0
Francis Howell 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1
St. Dominic 4 Holt 0
Kickapoo 2 Rock Bridge 1 — OT
Lee’s Summit West 4 Nixa 0