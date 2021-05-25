MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- Atlantic was downed by Perry while Class 3 and 4 state sectional round games were held in Missouri to highlight girls soccer on Tuesday.

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Perry 2 Atlantic 1

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament 

Notre Dame (St. Louis) 5 Clayton 0

Grain Valley 3 Camdenton 0

Platte County 3 Van Horn 2

Parkway West 8 McCluer North 0

Ft. Zumwalt South 8 Washington 0

Union 4 Springfield Catholic 0

Webb City 4 Willard 2

Missouri Class 4 State Tournament 

Cor Jesu Academy 2 Jackson 1

Nerinx Hall 1 Lafayette (Wildwood) 0

St. Teresa’s Academy 4 Lee’s Summit North 0

Park Hill South 6 Park Hill 0

Francis Howell 2 Incarnate Word Academy 1

St. Dominic 4 Holt 0

Kickapoo 2 Rock Bridge 1 — OT

Lee’s Summit West 4 Nixa 0

