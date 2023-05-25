(KMAland) -- Underwood and Heelan advanced on to state with regional final wins on Thursday in soccer action.
Both Underwood and Heelan will play on Wednesday in their first round of state. Find the complete state pairings linked here. Check out the full regional final rundown below.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Underwood 1 St. Albert 0
Georgia Paulson scored the game’s only goal to punch the Eagles ticket to state. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux Center 0
Jada Newberg had a hat trick, Trelyn White added two goals and Lauryn Peck scored once to lead Heelan in the shutout win.
Other Iowa Girls Class 1A Regional Finals
Van Meter 2 Panorama 0
Assumption 2 Wahlert Catholic 0
Hudson 1 Denver 0
Des Moines Christian 4 Regina Catholic 0
Gilbert 4 Dike-New Hartford 0
Nevada 1 Center Point-Urbana 0
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
ADM 3 Glenwood 1
Glenwood struck first on a free kick from Nora Dougherty, but ADM found three goals in the second half to claim the win.
Spencer 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
No stats to report.
Other Iowa Girls Class 2A Regional Finals
North Polk 1 Bondurant-Farrar 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Norwalk 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 5 Xavier 0
Marion 3 Iowa City Liberty 2
North Scott 3 Central DeWitt 0
Pella 5 Fort Madison 0
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
WDM Valley 4 Abraham Lincoln 1
Jazmin Martinez Rangel scored the only goal of the game for the Lynx while Savanna Vanderwerf had 11 saves.
Other Iowa Girls Class 3A Regional Finals
Ankeny 3 Urbandale 0
Ankeny Centennial 2 Bettendorf 0
Dowling Catholic 4 Muscatine 1
Johnston 1 Mason City 0
Linn-Mar 5 Dubuque Hempstead 0
Waukee Northwest 4 Iowa City High 0
Pleasant Valley 3 Waukee 0