(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Underwood, Abraham Lincoln and Heelan all clinched state tournament appearances in girls soccer on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Underwood 2 Treynor 1
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Trevor Maeder.
Other 1A Regional Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Western Christian 1
Des Moines Christian 9 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Dike-New Hartford 2 Denver 1
Center Point-Urbana 2 Hudson 1
Nevada 4 Pella Christian 0
Van Meter 4 Solon 0
Assumption 6 Wahlert Catholic 0
IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Lewis Central 1 ADM 0 — 2 OT
Maya Humlicek’s goal with 7:08 left in the second overtime lifted Lewis Central to the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other 2A Regional Finals
Spencer 10 LeMars 0
North Polk 3 Bondurant-Farrar 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 8 Carlisle 2
Norwalk 5 Pella 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 3 Independence 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Clear Creek-Amana 0
North Scott 6 Mount Vernon 1
CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Abraham Lincoln 6 Sioux City West 1
Piper McGuire scored twice, and Liberty Bates, Hanna Schimmer, Abby Evers and Aubree McCumber all had one goal each for Abraham Lincoln. Bates finished with two assists, and Schimmer, Paige Bracker and Alli Smith had one assist. Savanna Vanderwerf posted four saves in goal for the Lynx.
Other 3A Regional Finals
WDM Valley 5 Ames 0
Ankeny Centennial 1 Johnston 0
Ankeny 3 Cedar Falls 0
Dowling Catholic 3 Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Waukee Northwest 3 Iowa City High 0
Muscatine 1 Linn-Mar 0
Pleasant Valley 2 Bettendorf 0