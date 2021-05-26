(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert and Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley advanced in girls postseason soccer play on Wednesday night.
1A-1: Tri-Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Cassidy Cunningham, Marissa Ring and Miranda Ring each scored two goals. Becca Thayer also found the net. Brooke Daughenbaugh accounted for three assists. Cunningham, Wurdamen and Tatum Carlson also had helpers.
1A-2: Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Brooklyn Lange had three assists, which went to Bailey Koyle, Sophie Caniglia and Ella Myler. Lange also scored a goal.
1A-2: Treynor 11 AHSTW 0
Alyssa Kellar, Clara Teigland, Jozie Lewis and Peyton Scott each scored twice. Teigland also had two assists. Josie Davidson, Grace Alff and Sadie Schaaf also scored. Livia White tallied two assists.
1A-2: St. Albert 2 Underwood 1
Makenna Shepard scored both goals for the Saintes. Ella Klusman assisted on the go-ahead goal. Georgia Paulson scored Underwood's lone goal.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 1 Quarterfinals
Bishop Heelan 10 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Van Meter 10 Creston 0
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1 Kuemper Catholic 0