(KMAland) -- Maryville girls soccer's season came to a finish with a tough loss in a Class 2 state quarterfinal on Saturday.
CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Pleasant Hill 1 Maryville 0
Maryville had their season come to a finish in the state quarterfinals. The Spoofhounds finish the year 13-5.
Other Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Perryville 4 Bishop DuBourg 1
Orchard Farm 3 Southern Boone 0
MICSD 2 Logan-Rogersville 0
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (Festus) 6 Metro 0
Greenwood 3 Crocker 1
Whitfield 4 Valley Park 0
Mid-Buchanan 3 Barstow 0
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Ursuline Academy 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0
Glendale 4 Carl Junction 0
Smithville 4 Smith-Cotton 1
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Nerinx Hall 5 Jackson 0
Rock Bridge 3 Kickapoo 1
St. Dominic 3 Francis Howell Central 0
Liberty North 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 0