(KMAland) -- Maryville girls soccer's season came to a finish with a tough loss in a Class 2 state quarterfinal on Saturday.

CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Pleasant Hill 1 Maryville 0 

Maryville had their season come to a finish in the state quarterfinals. The Spoofhounds finish the year 13-5.

Other Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Perryville 4 Bishop DuBourg 1

Orchard Farm 3 Southern Boone 0

MICSD 2 Logan-Rogersville 0

Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

St. Pius X (Festus) 6 Metro 0

Greenwood 3 Crocker 1

Whitfield 4 Valley Park 0

Mid-Buchanan 3 Barstow 0

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Ursuline Academy 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0

Glendale 4 Carl Junction 0

Smithville 4 Smith-Cotton 1

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Nerinx Hall 5 Jackson 0

Rock Bridge 3 Kickapoo 1

St. Dominic 3 Francis Howell Central 0

Liberty North 2 St. Teresa’s Academy 0

