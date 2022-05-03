(KMAland) -- Conestoga and Plattsmouth advanced in tournament play while Atlantic, Harlan, Missouri Valley, AL, TJ, SC North and Heelan were also winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday.
Atlantic 10 AHSTW 0
Jada Jensen had five goals and an assist for Atlantic in the win. Kiera Nichols added a hat trick and two assists, and Aubrey Guyer had four assists and one goal. Lindley Eblen also scored once for the Trojans. Paytn Harter, Mattie Dvorak and Maddie Richter added one assist each, and Adria Brummer finished with a clean sheet in goal.
Harlan 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Aubrey Schweiso, Raegen Wicks and Ivy Stephens scored one goal each to lift Harlan. Madi Kjergaard and Brynn Klaassen had assists.
Alicia Lopez and Whitlee Auen scored the two goals for Denison-Schleswig. Auen and Bailey Gibbons each had one assist.
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Devon Koyle scored two goals and added two assists for Missouri Valley in the win. Sophie Caniglia and Bailey Koyle also had one goal and one assist each for the Big Reds.
Zoe Heim and McKenna scored goals for Logan-Magnolia.
Abraham Lincoln 11 LeMars 1
Hanna Schimmer had three goals and two assists to break the school-record for single-season goals while Piper McGuire, Abby Evers and Liberty Bates added two goals apiece for Abraham Lincoln. Bates and Paige Bracker pitched in two assists each, and Bracker and Jazmin Martinez Rangel also scored goals.
Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0
Kaylee Driggers scored the only goal of the match on an assist by Grace Strong. Camryn Hosick added her sixth shutout and had 15 saves in the victory.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sioux City West 0
Trelyn White, Brooklyn Stanley, Lauryn Peck and Jada Newberg all had one goal each while Addison Kuehl, White, Elizabeth De Los Santos and Newberg finished with one assist apiece. Lauren LaFleur added four saves and the shutout in goal.
B-1: Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — OT
Betsy Barr scored on an assist from Riley Pletka before Julia Sweeney made the golden goal to lift Plattsmouth to the win.
Other Area Scores
Chariton 2 Creston 1
Des Moines Christian 10 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Sioux City North 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga
Conestoga 8 Nebraska City 1