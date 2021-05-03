(KMAland) -- Glenwood, LC, Creston, Atlantic, St. Albert, Underwood, Missouri Valley and Maryville all picked up wins in KMAland girls soccer action on Monday.
The full recap below:
Glenwood 3 Sioux City East 2
Nora Dougherty had two goals and Avery Blasdel added one for Glenwood in the win. Maddie Barrett, Kelly Embray and Dougherty finished with one assist each in the win.
Creston 2 Chariton 1
Madison McCoubrey had two goals for Creston in the win.
Atlantic 1 West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 0
Jada Jensen scored the lone goal of the game on an assist by Aubrey Guyer. Edria Brummer finished her second straight shutout with 10 saves.
St. Albert 4 Harlan 1
Makenna Shepard led St. Albert with three goals while Ella Klusman added a goal and three assists in the win.
Harlan’s goal came from Hailey Good on a cross from Raegen Wicks.
Missouri Valley 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
Brooklyn Lange scored twice while Lauren Austin, Sophia Caniglia, Maya Contreraz and Maddy Larson also found the net for Missouri Valley. Contreras, Larson and Austin also had one assist each.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Underwood 10 Riverside 0
Maryville 6 Mid-Buchanan 0