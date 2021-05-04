(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Abraham Lincoln, Harlan and Thomas Jefferson earned wins in girls soccer action on Tuesday night.
Atlantic 4 AHSTW 2
Jada Jensen posted two goals in the win. Quinn Grubbs and Aubrey Guyer also scored goals. Lindley Eblen passed out an assist. Edria Brummer had nine saves.
Abraham Lincoln 2 St. Albert 0
Hannah Schimmer scored both goals for the Lynx. Paige Bracker had an assist. Savanna Vanderwerf earned a save.
Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 2
Darbie Argotsinger had four goals while Kaia Bieker added one. Raegen Wicks assisted on three winners.
Thomas Jefferson 2 Sioux City East 1
Abby Evers and Lexi Smith tallied goals for the Yellow Jackets. Jackie Moreno and Maggie Gunderson had the assists. Goalkeeper Hannah Belt kept Sioux City East at bay with 18 saves.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/4)
Des Moines Christian 7 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City North 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 Final
Conestoga 8 Plattsmouth 1