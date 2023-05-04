(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic and Maryville pitched shutouts, Tri-Center edged Logan-Magnolia and Sioux City East fell to Spencer in KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Carroll 0
Aremy Santos had two goals and Libby Leon posted one goal for Denison-Schleswig in the shutout win. Amy Estrada added five saves in goal and finished with the clean sheet.
Kuemper Catholic 10 Greene County 0
Kuemper Catholic’s Lauren Boell had three goals and an assist, and Cierra Pudenz, Megan Milligan and Ashlyn Foley all scored twice for the Knights. Kyra Wolterman added one goal of her own, and Brianna Wittrock finished with two saves in goal.
Tri-Center 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
Lucy Elsener had two goals and Alexis Flaharty had one for Tri-Center in the win. Elsener, Angel Armstrong and Brooke Daughenbaugh all had one assist.
Brooklyn Lally and McKenna Witte had one goal each, and Bella Rosengren pitched in one assist for the Panthers in the loss.
Spencer 4 Sioux City East 0
No stats to report.
Maryville 9 Cameron 0
No stats reported.