(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln rolled past Lewis Central while St. Albert won an overtime nail-biter.
Abraham Lincoln 6 Lewis Central 0
Liberty Bates had three goals while Jazmin Martinez Rangel added two and Aubree McCumber accounted for one. Martinez Rangel and Alli Smith had two assists each while Bates and McCumber passed out one. Savanna Vanderwerf managed 10 saves.
St. Albert 1 Kuemper Catholic 0 – OT
Lily Krohn connected with Lili Denton in overtime to hand the Saintes the win.
Johnston 4 Maryville 1
Kennedy Kurz had Maryville’s lone goal. Jalea Price assisted on the goal.