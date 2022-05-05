(KMAland) -- Shutout wins for Harlan, Denison-Schleswig and Tri-Center and other wins for Kuemper Catholic, LeMars and Maryville highlighted the Thursday in KMAland girls soccer.
Harlan 9 Creston 0
Raegen Wicks had three goals and two assists while Darbie Argotsinger pitched in three goals of her own to lead Harlan. Kayla Andersen, Ivy Stephens and Ava Monson all had one goal apiece.
Denison-Schleswig 4 Carroll 0
Bailey Gibbons had two goals and one assist to lift Denison-Schleswig int he win. Whitlee Auen and Nuria Cusido-Kristensen added one goal apiece, and Auen, Estela Lupian and Leigha Brungardt pitched in one assist each.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Greene County 1
Kenya Prescott, Kiley Trecker and Karsyn Overmohle all scored once each for Kuemper in the win.
Tri-Center 4 Logan-Magnolia 0
Miranda Ring had two goals and one assist, Marissa Ring added one goal and one helper and Brooke Daughenbaugh had a goal to lead Tri-Center. Rachel Hundtofte also had one assist for the Trojans in the shutout win.
Maryville 9 Cameron 1
Cleo Johnson had a hat trick while Arianne Skidmore and Braelyn Hannigan added two goals each for Maryville in the win. Jalea Price and Kennedy Kurz scored once each.
Other Area Scores
LeMars 4 Boyden-Hull 1
Spencer 1 Sioux City East 0