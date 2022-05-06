(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln tallied an impressive victory over a state-rated city foe while Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood and Maryville also had dominant wins on Friday.
Tri-Center 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Miranda Ring scored twice while Marissa Ring, Brooke Daughenbaugh and Angel Armstrong were also scorers for the Trojans.
Miranda Ring also had two assists while Tatum Carlson and Ceinna Sorensen had one helper each.
Abraham Lincoln 4 Lewis Central 0
Hanna Schimmer recorded the hat trick and an assist while Abby Evers also found the net in an impressive win for the Lynx. Paige Bracker assisted on two goals while Jazmin Martinez-Rangel had an assist, and Savanna Vanderwerf managed five saves.
Atlantic 6 East Sac County 0
Jada Jensen managed four goals for Atlantic while Aubrey Guyer and Kiera Nichols also scored. Mattie Dvorak and Paytn Harter had two assists each, and Dayna Dreager and Jensen had one each. Edria Brummer managed the clean sheet with three saves.
Treynor 10 AHSTW 0
Peyton Scott led Treynor with five goals and one assist, and Sadie Schaaf added three winners. Cali Bach and Clara Teigland also found the net while Teigland had four assists. Bach and Morgan Brown each had assists while goalie Harlie Sauser had one save.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 6 Panorama 1
Bishop Heelan 1 Spencer 0
Maryville 7 Thomas Jefferson 1