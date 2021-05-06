(KMAland) -- Harlan downed Creston, D-S shutout Carroll, Tri-Center kept rolling, Missouri Valley shutout Riverside and more from KMAland girls soccer on Thursday.
Harlan 5 Creston 1
McKayla Burchett and Raegen Wicks had two goals each while Darbie Argotsinger scored once for the Cyclones. Wicks also had two assists, and Ella Plagman and Argotsinger had one each.
Chloe Marlin scored the lone goal of the match for Creston.
Tri-Center 7 Logan-Magnolia 0
Miranda Ring had three goals and two assists, Marissa Ring added two goals and there assists and Cassidy Cunningham and Tatum Carlson also scored once for Tri-Center. Rachel Hundtofte and Brooke Daughenbaugh added an assist each.
Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 0
Ella Myler had two goals, and Sophia Caniglia and Sophie Messerschmidt finished with one score each for the Lady Reds. Lauren Austin posted two assists, and Bailey Koyle had one helper.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 5 Creston 1
Denison-Schleswig 7 Carroll 0
Tri-Center 7 Logan-Magnolia 0
Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 0
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2
Spencer 10 Sioux City East 1
