(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West went 2-0 while Conestoga had its season end in the district finals Saturday.
Thomas Jefferson 1 Atlantic 0
Jenna Pane had the only goal for TJ, which was assisted by Demi Pane. Camryn Hosick had the shutout.
Edria Brummer had two saves for Atlantic.
Atlantic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Dayna Dreager and Quinn Grubbs scored goals while Grubbs had an assist. Edria Brummer managed two saves.
Greene County 1 Creston 0
No Stats Reported
Creston vs. Boone
No Stats Reported
Van Meter 6 Treynor 1
No Stats Reported
Thomas Jefferson 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Jenna Pane scored the goal for the Yellowjackets and Camryn Hosick had another clean sheet.
Sioux City West 5 Sioux Center 4 – 2 OTS/PK
No Stats Reported
Sioux City West 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 2 OTS/PK
No Stats Reported
Sioux Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
No Stats Reported
Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals
Scotus Central Catholic 4 Conestoga 0
Other Nebraska Class B District Final Scores
Gross Catholic 1 Northwest 0
Skutt Catholic 6 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 5 Elkhorn 0
Norris 10 Lexington 0
Bennington 2 Roncalli Catholic 0
Omaha Mercy 5 Omaha Concordia 2
Elkhorn North 7 Kearney Catholic 0