TJ volleyball wins Border Classic

(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West went 2-0 while Conestoga had its season end in the district finals Saturday.

Thomas Jefferson 1 Atlantic 0

Jenna Pane had the only goal for TJ, which was assisted by Demi Pane. Camryn Hosick had the shutout.

Edria Brummer had two saves for Atlantic.

Atlantic 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Dayna Dreager and Quinn Grubbs scored goals while Grubbs had an assist. Edria Brummer managed two saves.

Greene County 1 Creston 0

No Stats Reported

Creston vs. Boone

No Stats Reported

Van Meter 6 Treynor 1

No Stats Reported

Thomas Jefferson 1 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Jenna Pane scored the goal for the Yellowjackets and Camryn Hosick had another clean sheet.

Sioux City West 5 Sioux Center 4 – 2 OTS/PK

No Stats Reported

Sioux City West 4 MOC-Floyd Valley 3 – 2 OTS/PK

No Stats Reported

Sioux Center 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

No Stats Reported

Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals 

Scotus Central Catholic 4 Conestoga 0

Other Nebraska Class B District Final Scores

Gross Catholic 1 Northwest 0

Skutt Catholic 6 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 5 Elkhorn 0

Norris 10 Lexington 0

Bennington 2 Roncalli Catholic 0

Omaha Mercy 5 Omaha Concordia 2

Elkhorn North 7 Kearney Catholic 0 

