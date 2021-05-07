(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln won a classic and Treynor rolled in a light night of girls soccer action.
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0 -- 2 OT/PKs
The Lynx won a state-ranked battle by edging Lewis Central 4-3 in penalty kicks.
Tri-Center 4 Kuemper Catholic 0
Miranda Ring and Cassidy Cunningham each scored two goals. Marissa Rings had two assists, Cunningham also had an assist.
Treynor 11 AHSTW 1
Alyssa Kellar scored three goals and had two assists. Clara Teigland had three goals and three helpers. Peyton Scott and Josie Lewis each scored twice. Livia White also found the net. Callie Copperstone had two saves.
Maryville 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Cleo Johnson, Arianne Skidmore and Halle Buck had goals for Maryville in the out-of-state win.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD (5/7)
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0 -- 2 OT/PK
Tri-Center 4 Kuemper Catholic 0
Treynor 11 AHSTW 1
Panorama at Underwood
Maryville 3 Thomas Jefferson 1