(KMAland) -- Underwood had a 2-0 day at Glenwood, Treynor edged Van Meter, Sioux City West was 2-0 at home and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls soccer.
Glenwood Classic
Underwood went 2-0 on the day with wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-0) and Glenwood (2-1). The Rams ended up 1-1 with an 8-0 win over SBL.
Underwood 2 Glenwood 1
Cassidy Cunningham and Tieler Hull scored once each for Underwood while Georgia Paulson and Kendra Kuck had one assist each.
Underwood 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Tieler Hull scored four goals and added an assist while Madison Ehrens pitched in two goals of her own. Georgia Paulson, Avery Honan, Lola Paulson and Macey Johnson also scored once, and Kendra Kuck (3) and Haley Stangl (2) combined for five assists. Georgia and Lola Paulson and Cassidy Cunningham tallied one assist each.
W-SR TOURNAMENT: Iowa City Regina 2 St. Albert 1
Paige Sundberg scored St. Albert’s goal on an assist from Olivia Gardner.
W-SR TOURNAMENT: Bondurant-Farrar 10 St. Albert 1
Ella Klusman scored the only St. Albert goal of the game on an assist from Olivia Gardner. The Saintes also fell to Decorah, 1-0.
SC WEST TOURNAMENT: Sioux City West 1 Atlantic 0
Gabby Wagner scored the only goal of the game for West while Eneyda Vazquez had a shutout in goal.
Treynor 3 Van Meter 2
Clara Teigland finished with two goals and one assist, and Rachel Kinsella added a goal of her own for Treynor in the win. Peyton Scott tallied an assist, and Andyn White had eight saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Carroll 2 Logan-Magnolia 1 (OT)
Brooklyn Lally scored the only goal of the match for Logan-Magnolia.
Other Area Scores
Creston Tournament
Greene County 1 Creston 0
Boone 5 Creston 0
Sioux City West Tournament
Sioux City North 3 Atlantic 0
Sioux City West 9 Sioux Center 0
Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center (MISSING)
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Skutt Catholic 10 Conestoga 0
Norris 6 Hastings 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3 Roncalli Catholic 1 (OT)
Scotus Catholic 7 Scottsbluff 1
Northwest 3 Platteview 1
Bennington 3 Blair 1
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2 Elkhorn 1 (OT)
Elkhorn North 3 Omaha Mercy 2