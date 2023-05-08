(KMAland) -- Nora Dougherty had another big day in a Glenwood rout while Lewis Central, Underwood, St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor and Denison-Schleswig also got wins.
Glenwood 9 Tri-Center 1
Nora Dougherty had another big game with six goals. Jaylynn Floyd had two goals and Molly Williams added one. Alaina Meads and Hadley Carman had assists while Audrey Nieman accounted for two saves.
Lewis Central 3 Harlan 1
Gracie Hays had two goals for the Titans while Haylee Erickson had one goal and on assist. Reagan Lea and Reese Ford had one assist each.
Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 0
No Stats Reported
St. Albert 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
Ella Klusman, Lily Krohn and Kirsten Piskorski had one goal each. Krohn also had an assist.
Taelin Minor and Makena Kramer had one goal apiece. Jenna Pane and Rikki Wurtz had one assist each.
Kuemper Catholic 1 West Central Valley 0
No Stats Reported
Denison-Schleswig 5 Missouri Valley 3
Alicia Lopez and Karla Sanchez each had two goals while Aremy Santos added one winner. Dehisy Lopez had two assists while Leilany Morales and Mary Clare Matthews also had helpers. Amy Estrada had nine saves for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Treynor 9 AHSTW 0
Cali Bach had the hat trick for Treynor in the win.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 0
Lauryn Peck, Trelyn White and Jada Newberg had three goals apiece while Katelyn Porath had one goal.
St. Pius X 8 Savannah 0
No Stats Reported