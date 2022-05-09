(KMAland) -- Harlan edged Logan-Magnolia, Underwood blanked Denison-Schleswig and St. Albert did the same to Thomas Jefferson in Monday’s KMAland girls soccer slate.
Harlan 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Raegen Wicks had three goals while Darbie Argotsinger also scored. Zoe Heim and Maeley Rosengren scored for Logan-Magnolia.
Underwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Macey Johnson scored three goals for Underwood while Tieler Hull and Georgia Paulson had two each. Koryn Trede, Raegan Ward and Ava Brensel also found the net. Ward handed out two assists while Haley Stangl, Hull, Kayleigh Opal, Kendra Kuck and Brensel had one each. Goalie Madison Ehrens had one save.
Denison-Schleswig goalie Amy Estrada had 16 saves.
Other Area Scores
St. Albert 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Kuemper Catholic 2 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Bishop Heelan 8 LeMars 0
MISSING: Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Nebraska Girls State Tournament
Class A
Gretna 2 Elkhorn South 1
Lincoln Southwest 3 Lincoln East 0
Lincoln Southeast 3 Omaha Westside 0
Marian 5 Pius X 3