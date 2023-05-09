(KMAland) -- Ella Klusman and Aubrey Schwieso each dropped four goals for their respective teams in wins while Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln and Maryville were also winners.
Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Nora Dougherty had all three goals for Glenwood. Alaina Meads and Molly Williams assisted on the winners.
Sam Chandler had eight saves for Denison-Schleswig while Amy Estrada added four saves.
St. Albert 5 Logan-Magnolia 1
Ella Klusman had four goals for the Saintes while Lili Denton added one winner. Lily Krohn added two assists.
McKenna Witte had Logan-Magnolia’s only goal.
Harlan 7 AHSTW 0
Aubrey Schwieso had four goals and one assist for the Cyclones. Hailey Good, Carly Torneten and Kayla Anderson also found the back of the net.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Atlantic 2
Aubrey Guyer and Lindley Eblen scored goals for Atlantic in the loss. Aydrie Coffman and Mattie Dvorak had one assist each.
Tri-Center 3 Panorama 2
Angel Armstrong, Brooke Daughenbaugh and Cassidy Cunningham scored goals for Tri-Center. Cunningham and Lucy Elsener had assists for the Trojans.
West Central Valley 2 Treynor 1 – 2 OTS/PK
Morgan Brown had Treynor’s lone goal in the tight loss.
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Alli Smith poured in four goals while Alli Baumbach had three goals and Liberty Bates had two. Jazmin Martinez Rangel added one goal. Bates handed out three assists, Haylie Santon had two and Martinez Rangel, Kenzie Kvammen and Aleesha Mascarenas had one apiece. Savanna Vanderwerf managed three saves.
Thomas Jefferson 3 Sioux City West 2
Makena Kramer had two goals while Kaylee Driggers added one goal. Kramer’s second goal was a go-ahead goal with 56 seconds left. Grace Strong handed out two assists.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City North 0
Lauryn Peck had two goals while Jada Newberg added one. Goalie Lauren LaFleur managed one save.
Maryville 8 Savannah 0
Jalea Price had the hat trick while Kennedy Kurz had two goals and one assist. Halle Buck, Makayla Yaple and Ryesen Stiens also scored goals.