(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, Treynor, St. Albert and Bishop Heelan Catholic all advanced to regional finals with wins on Tuesday in KMAland girls soccer.
1A-1: Tri-Center 6 Western Christian 0
Cassidy Cunningham, Miranda Ring and Marissa Ring all scored two goals each for Tri-Center in the win. Miranda Ring had a trio of assists, and Rachel Hundtofte and Brooke Daughenbaugh added one assist each.
1A-2: Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
Alyssa Kellar scored four times while Clara Teigland had two goals and two assists for Treynor in the win. Peyton Scott added a goal and an assist, and Josie Davidson, Jozie Lewis and Maili McKern all scored once. Sadie Schaaf tallied two assists.
1A-2: St. Albert 6 East Sac County 1
Kenna Shepard led St. Albert with three goals and two assists while Ella Klusman chipped in two goals and one helper. Lily Krohn tallied one goal, and Olivia Gardner also had an assist.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Semifinals
Tri-Center 6 Western Christian 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Unity Christian 0
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
St. Albert 6 East Sac County 1
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Gilbert 9 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0