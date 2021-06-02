(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson advanced to regional finals in girls soccer action on Wednesday.
2A-2: Glenwood 7 Panorama 0
Nora Dougherty led the Glenwood attack with a hat trick and two assists while Avery Blasdel, Ava Scott, Alaina Meads and Larissa Pelley also scored once. Molly Williams and Kelly Embray also had one assist, and Grace Nightser posted the shutout in goal.
3A-1: Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City West 1
Hanna Schimmer scored twice and Liberty Bates and Crystena Keesee finished with one goal each for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
3A-1: Thomas Jefferson 1 Sioux City East 0 — OT
Maggie Gunderson scored a golden goal on an assist from Rikki Wurtz to lift Thomas Jefferson into a regional final.
