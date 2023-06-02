(KMAland) -- The Heelan girls won again to move to the state championship on Friday in Des Moines.
Check out the Iowa and Missouri state soccer tournament rundown from Friday below.
IOWA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Assumption 1
Lauryn Peck and Trelyn White each scored twice to send Heelan to the state championship game on Saturday.
Other Iowa Girls State Tournament
Class 1A Semifinal: Gilbert 1 Des Moines Christian 0
Class 2A Semifinal: Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Pella 0
Class 2A Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes 1 North Scott 0
Class 3A Semifinal: WDM Valley 3 Waukee Northwest 1
Class 3A Semifinal: Johnston 2 Dowling Catholic 0
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1 Semifinal: Villa Duchesne 4 Saxony Lutheran 0
Class 1 Semifinal: Father Tolton Regional Catholic 1 Bishop LeBlond 0
Class 2 Semifinal: Clayton 3 Whitfield 2
Clas 2 Semifinal: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 5 Pleasant Hill 0
Class 3 Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt South 2 Ursuline Academy 0
Class 3 Semifinal: Smithville 3 Union 2
Class 4 Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 4 Lafayette (Wildwood) 1
Class 4 Semifinal: Liberty North 8 Kickapoo 0