(KMAland) -- Treynor, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln are on to state in girls soccer following wins on Friday.
1A: Treynor 7 St. Albert 1
Clara Teigland scored three goals while Alyssa Kellar and Jozie Lewis had two each. Callie Copperstone added seven saves in goal.
Ella Klusman had the only goal for St. Albert.
2A: Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 1
Hana Daoudi had three goals and Haley Bach scored once to lead the Titans in a dominant win. Gracie Hays and Taylor Gregory added assists, and Hannah Lucy finished with 10 saves in goal.
3A: Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
Liberty Bates had two goals and an assist to lead the Lynx on their way to their third straight state tournament. Paige Bracker, Crystena Keesee and Hanna Schimmer added one goal each in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Regional Finals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Tri-Center 0
Treynor 7 St. Albert 1
Regina Catholic 3 Wahlert Catholic 0
Assumption 10 Solon 0
Columbus Catholic 2 Hudson 0
Des Moines Christian 6 Dike-New Hartford 1
Gilbert 5 Van Meter 1
Nevada 5 Denver 1
Class 2A Regional Finals
Lewis Central 4 Glenwood 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 2 Clear Creek-Amana 0
North Polk 2 Carlisle 1
Norwalk 1 Winterset 0
Spencer 11 Carroll 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 10 Western Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4 Mount Vernon 1
North Scott 2 Iowa City Liberty 0
Class 3A Region Finals
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
Waukee 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny Centennial 3 Cedar Falls 0
Ankeny 2 Johnston 1
Dowling Catholic 5 Iowa City West 1
Muscatine 4 Linn-Mar 1
Pleasant Valley 4 Bettendorf 0
WDM Valley 3 Urbandale 1
Missouri State Tournament
Class 2 State Semifinal: Usuline Academy 5 Pleasant Hill 2
Class 2 State Semifinal: St. Charles 1 Oak Grove 0
Class 4 State Semifinal: Nerinx Hall 3 St. Teresa’s Academy 1
Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Dominic 5 Lee’s Summit West 2