(Carroll) -- St. Albert's duo of Landry Miller and Allison Narmi concluded a long day of tennis action with a regional title in doubles action at Friday's Class 1A Tournament in Carroll.
The combo defeated Ballard's team of Regan Halsne and Brynna Huen 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Miller and Narmi will play in the Class 1A State Tournament in Waterloo on June 2nd/3rd.
2A Regional at Spencer
LeMars' team of Caroline Meis & Madison Claussen punched their ticket to state with a runner-up finish to Spirit Lake/Okoboji's Elli Hanson & Sophia Butler.