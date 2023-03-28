(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, St. Albert and Sioux City North picked up KMAland girls tennis wins on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
Lewis Central 9 Kuemper Catholic 0
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Sophie Rohe (8-2)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Ella Schwarte (8-6)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Sophie Tidgren (8-3)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Brooke Rohe (8-1)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Kaylie Simons (8-1)
6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Elsa Tiefenthaler (8-3)
1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Rohe/Simons (8-1)
2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. Schwarte/Tiefenthaler (8-2)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Tidgren/Rohe (8-5)
St. Albert 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
St. Albert landed an impressive win behind two-win nights from Landry Miller, Georgie Bohnet, Alexis and Ella Narmi, Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes. Check out the results below.
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Makenna Sorensen (8-0)
2S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Cara Ronk (8-4)
3S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Myler Minturn (8-6)
4S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Alexis Poole (8-3)
5S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Rylie Tierney (8-2)
6S (SA): Ella Narmi def. Olivia VanSoelen (8-2)
1D (SA): Bohnet/A. Narmi def. Sorensen/VanSoelen (8-2)
2D (SA): Miller/E. Narmi def. Ronk/Alyssa Koppold (8-2)
3D (SA): Valdivia/Barnes def. Minturn/Poole (8-2)
Sioux City North 8 LeMars 1
Madalyn Welp, Grace Hodge, Kacie Maynard and Angelica Jones all went 2-0 for Sioux City North in the MRC win.
1S (L): Payton Wright def. Sophia Langin (8-3)
2S (SCN): Madalyn Welp def. Kirsten Tyler (8-2)
3S (SCN): Grace Hodge def. Trinity Brunsting (8-0)
4S (SCN): Alayan Elgert def. Ellaina Pick (8-6)
5S (SCN): Kacie Maynard def. Madison O’Brien (8-0)
6S (SCN): Angelica Jones def. Ava Penne (8-4)
1D (SCN): Langin/Hodge def. Wright/Tyler (8-4)
2D (SCN): Maynard/Welp def. Brunsting/Pick (8-6)
3D (SCN): Jones/Jade Brower def. O’Brien/Penne (8-4)
Ralston 9 Nebraska City 0
1S (R): Lexi Paskach def. Grace McNeely (8-2)
2S (R): Ari Hernandez def. Baylor Lee (8-2)
3S (R): Lilly Elsasser def. Emerson Becker (8-0)
4S (R): Essagnim Bassome def. Jada Lyons (8-4)
5S (R): Kylie Davis def. Lucy Chaney (8-2)
6S (R): Pamela Castaneda def. Rachel Dia (8-6)
1D (R): Paskach/Hernandez def. McNeely/Lee (8-3)
2D (R): Elsasser/Bassome def. Becker/Lyons (8-2)
3D (R): Davis/Castaneda def. Chaney/Dia (8-3)