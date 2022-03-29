St. Albert Saintes

(KMAland) -- The St. Albert girls kicked off their tennis season with a win over Thomas Jefferson while Ralston was too much for Nebraska City in Tuesday's KMAland girls tennis slate. 

St. Albert 9 Thomas Jefferson 0 

St. Albert cruised to a win over their crosstown rival. Landry Miller, Allison Narmi, Georgie Bohnet, Alexis Narmi, Lily Barnes and Mari Valdiva went 2-0 for the Saintes. 

1S: Landry Miller def. Faith Christensen (8-4)

2S: Allison Narmi def. Rukhshona Muidinzoda (8-1)

3S: Georgie Bohnet def. Cara Ronk (8-1)

4S: Alexis Narmi def. Hannah Morris (8-0)

5S: Lily Barnes def. Andrea Morales (8-3)

6S: Mari Valdiva def. Angelica Rodriguez (8-0)

1D: Miller/Allison Narmi def. Christensen/Muidenzoda (8-1)

2D: Bohnet/Alexis Narmi def. Ronk/Morales (8-1)

3D: Barnes/Valdiva def. Morris/Rodriguez (8-3)

Other Area Scores 

Ralston 6 Nebraska City 3

