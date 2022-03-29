(KMAland) -- The St. Albert girls kicked off their tennis season with a win over Thomas Jefferson while Ralston was too much for Nebraska City in Tuesday's KMAland girls tennis slate.
St. Albert 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
St. Albert cruised to a win over their crosstown rival. Landry Miller, Allison Narmi, Georgie Bohnet, Alexis Narmi, Lily Barnes and Mari Valdiva went 2-0 for the Saintes.
1S: Landry Miller def. Faith Christensen (8-4)
2S: Allison Narmi def. Rukhshona Muidinzoda (8-1)
3S: Georgie Bohnet def. Cara Ronk (8-1)
4S: Alexis Narmi def. Hannah Morris (8-0)
5S: Lily Barnes def. Andrea Morales (8-3)
6S: Mari Valdiva def. Angelica Rodriguez (8-0)
1D: Miller/Allison Narmi def. Christensen/Muidenzoda (8-1)
2D: Bohnet/Alexis Narmi def. Ronk/Morales (8-1)
3D: Barnes/Valdiva def. Morris/Rodriguez (8-3)
Other Area Scores
Ralston 6 Nebraska City 3