(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a crucial conference win over Lewis Central in girls tennis action on Friday. 

Check out the full KMAland girls tennis rundown below. 

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4

Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole had flawless performances for Clarinda while Alexis Opheim and Brooklyn Damgaard went 2-0 for Lewis Central. 

1S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Lanee Olsen (8-3)

2S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def. Oasis Opheim (8-2)

3S (LC) Addee Murray def. Brooke Brown (8-4)

4S (CLAR): Mallory Kjeldgaard def.  Avery Walter (8-4)

5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Emma Stogdill (8-3)

6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Ellison Lovett (8-6)

1D (CLAR): Hartley/Cole def. Olsen/Murray (8-5)

2D (CLAR): Brown/Walter def. O. Opheim/Kjeldgaard (8-5)

3D (LC): A. Opheim/Damgaard def. Stogdill/Lovett (8-4) 

Sioux City East 7 Glenwood 2 

1S (GLEN): Coryl Matheny def. Ivy Mehlhaff (8-5)

2S (GLEN): Riley Wiese def. Faith TenHulzen (9-7)

3S (SCE): Lucy Mehlhaff def. Josselyn Wallis (8-0)

4S (SCE): Gracie Bruening def. Chelsea Vang (8-3)

5S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Cora Pestel (8-2)

6S (SCE): Ella Berkenpas def. Addie Newbury (8-0)

1D (SCE): I Mehlhaff/L. Mehlhaff def. Matheny/Wiese (8-4)

2D (SCE): TenHulzen/Breuning def. Wallis/Vang (8-3)

3D (SCE): Dobbs/Eliana Nova def. Pestel/Newbury (8-0)

Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4 

Coryl Matheny and Riley Weise came through in Glenwood’s win with 2-0 performances. 

1S (GLEN): Coryl Matheny ef. Nancy Flores (8-1)

2S (GLEN): Riley Wiese def. Ximena Munoz (8-2)

3S (SCW): Vy Do def. Josselyn Wallis (8-4)

4S (GLEN): Chelsea Vang def. Alondra Prieto (8-5)

5S (SCW): Areceli Lopez def. Cora Pestel (8-3)

6S (SCW): Carolina Garcia def. Addie Newbury (8-4)

1D (GLEN): Matheny/Wiese def. Flores/Prieto (8-1)

2D (SCW): Munoz/Do def. Wallis/Vang (7-5)

3D (GLEN): Pestel/Newberry def. Lopez/Garcia (9-7) 

Other Area Scores 

MISSING: Sioux City North at South Sioux City

MISSING: Cherokee at LeMars

 

