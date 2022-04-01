(KMAland) -- Clarinda picked up a crucial conference win over Lewis Central in girls tennis action on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland girls tennis rundown below.
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole had flawless performances for Clarinda while Alexis Opheim and Brooklyn Damgaard went 2-0 for Lewis Central.
1S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Lanee Olsen (8-3)
2S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def. Oasis Opheim (8-2)
3S (LC) Addee Murray def. Brooke Brown (8-4)
4S (CLAR): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Avery Walter (8-4)
5S (LC): Alexis Opheim def. Emma Stogdill (8-3)
6S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Ellison Lovett (8-6)
1D (CLAR): Hartley/Cole def. Olsen/Murray (8-5)
2D (CLAR): Brown/Walter def. O. Opheim/Kjeldgaard (8-5)
3D (LC): A. Opheim/Damgaard def. Stogdill/Lovett (8-4)
Sioux City East 7 Glenwood 2
1S (GLEN): Coryl Matheny def. Ivy Mehlhaff (8-5)
2S (GLEN): Riley Wiese def. Faith TenHulzen (9-7)
3S (SCE): Lucy Mehlhaff def. Josselyn Wallis (8-0)
4S (SCE): Gracie Bruening def. Chelsea Vang (8-3)
5S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Cora Pestel (8-2)
6S (SCE): Ella Berkenpas def. Addie Newbury (8-0)
1D (SCE): I Mehlhaff/L. Mehlhaff def. Matheny/Wiese (8-4)
2D (SCE): TenHulzen/Breuning def. Wallis/Vang (8-3)
3D (SCE): Dobbs/Eliana Nova def. Pestel/Newbury (8-0)
Glenwood 5 Sioux City West 4
Coryl Matheny and Riley Weise came through in Glenwood’s win with 2-0 performances.
1S (GLEN): Coryl Matheny ef. Nancy Flores (8-1)
2S (GLEN): Riley Wiese def. Ximena Munoz (8-2)
3S (SCW): Vy Do def. Josselyn Wallis (8-4)
4S (GLEN): Chelsea Vang def. Alondra Prieto (8-5)
5S (SCW): Areceli Lopez def. Cora Pestel (8-3)
6S (SCW): Carolina Garcia def. Addie Newbury (8-4)
1D (GLEN): Matheny/Wiese def. Flores/Prieto (8-1)
2D (SCW): Munoz/Do def. Wallis/Vang (7-5)
3D (GLEN): Pestel/Newberry def. Lopez/Garcia (9-7)
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Sioux City North at South Sioux City
MISSING: Cherokee at LeMars