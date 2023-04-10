(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged past Kuemper, Shenandoah and SW Valley were dominant winners, Heelan took an MRC win and more from KMAland girls tennis on Monday.
Shenandoah 8 Atlantic 1
Paige Gleason, Emma Olson, Brooke Hays, Auri Trowbridge and Gabi Jacobs all had two-win performances for Shenandoah in the dominant win.
1S (S): Paige Gleason def. Rio Johnson (8-0)
2S (S): Emma Olson def. Keira Olsen (8-5)
3S (S): Brooke Hays def. Quincy Sorenson (8-4)
4S (A): Jade Harter def. Abigail Martin (8-3)
5S (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Genevieve McCalla (8-3)
6S (S): Gabi Jacobs def. Josephine Sorenson (8-1)
1D (S): Gleason/Olson def. Jonson/Olsen (8-2)
2D (S): Hays/Trowbridge def. Q. Sorenson/Harter (8-3)
3D (S): Martin/Jacobs def. McCalla/J. Sorenson (8-3)
Red Oak 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Tessa Rolenc and Merced Ramirez led the way for Red Oak with a pair of wins while Kaylie Simons and Kezia Janssen led Kuemper Catholic with 2-0 nights.
1S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Sophie Rohe (9-7)
2S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Ella Schwarte (8-1)
3S (RO): Grace Wingfield def. Sophie Tidgren (8-4)
4S (RO): Kayden Wingfield def. Brooke Rohe (8-5)
5S (KC): Kaylie Simons def. Danique Dobbe (8-6)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Abigail Johnson (8-4)
1D (RO): Rolenc/Ramirez def. S. Rohe/Schwarte (8-1)
2D (KC): Tidgren/B. Rohe def. Wingfield/Wingfield (8-7 (4))
3D (KC): Simons/Janssen def. Dobbe/Johnson (8-3)
Southwest Valley 7 Creston 2
Charlee Larsen, Ryanne Mullen, Maddie Bevington and Natalia Zimmerman all went 2-0 for Southwest Valley in the win.
1S (SWV): Charlee Larsen def. Caitlin Bruce (8-4)
2S (C): Josie Mahan def. Anjali Kathikar (8-5)
3S (SWV): Ryanne Mullen def. Ava Adamson (8-2)
4S (C): Sarah Wurster def. Karissa Richey (9-8 (2))
5S (SWV): Maddie Bevington def. Brooklyn McKinney (8-0)
6S (SWV): Natalia Zimmerman def. Abbie Wheeler (8-4)
1D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Bruce/Mahan (8-3)
2D (SWV): Kathikar/Bevington def. Adamson/Wurster (9-7)
3D (SWV): Richey/Zimmerman def. McKinney/Wheeler (8-3)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 3
No stats reported.
Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 0
1S (E): Kira Ozyornaya def. Grace McNeely (8-1)
2S (E): Kathlene Schultz def. Baylor Lee (8-0)
3S (E): Paulina Fomicheva def. Emerson Becker (8-0)
4S (E): Ella Schutte def. Jada Lyons (8-0)
5S (E): Avery Hoegh def. Megan Essary (8-0)
6S (E): Ruby Lamski def. Lucy Chaney (8-0)
1D (E): Fomicheva/Schutte def. McNeely/Lee (8-1)
2D (E): Hoegh/Lamski def. Becker/Caroline Gay (8-0)
3D (E): Ozyornaya/Schultz def. Lyons/Chaney