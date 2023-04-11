(KMAland) -- St. Albert downed Shenandoah, Clarinda, Red Oak and LC won in shutout fashion, Atlantic picked up an H10 win and AL and SC West nabbed wins in KMAland girls tennis on Tuesday.
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3
Landry Miller, Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi were all 2-0 for St. Albert in the Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Shenandoah’s Gabi Jacobs also had a two-win night.
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Paige Gleason (8-4)
2S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Emma Olson (8-3)
3S (SA): Lexi Narmi def. Brooke Hays (8-2)
4S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Abigail Martin (8-2)
5S (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Lily Barnes (8-3)
6S (S): Gabi Jacobs def. Ella Narmi (8-5)
1D (SA): Bohnet/L. Narmi def. Gleason/Olson (8-3)
2D (SA): Miller/E. Narmi def. Hays/Trowbridge (8-2)
3D (S): Martin/Jacobs def. Valdivia/Barnes (9-7)
Clarinda 9 Southwest Valley 0
Clarinda posted a dominant performance behind two-win nights from Taylor Cole, Mayson Hartley, Avery Walter, Riley Nothwehr, Brooke Brown and Emma Stogdill.
1S (C): Taylor Cole def. Charlee Larsen (8-2)
2S (C): Mayson Hartley def. Anjali Kathikar (8-1)
3S (C): Avery Walter def. Ryanne Mullen (8-1)
4S (C): Riley Nothwehr def. Karissa Richey (8-2)
5S (C): Brooke Brown def. Maddie Bevington (8-1)
6S (C): Emma Stogdill def. Natalia Zimmerman (8-3)
1D (C): Cole/Hartley def. Larsen/Mullen (8-0)
2D (C): Walter/Brown def. Kathikar/Bevington (8-0)
3D (C): Nothwehr/Stogdill def. Richey/Zimmerman (8-1)
Red Oak 9 Audubon 0
Tessa Rolenc, Merced Ramirez, Grace and Kayden Wingfield, Danique Dobbe and Josie Rengstorf combined for Red Oak to all go 2-0 in the win.
1S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Audrey Jensen (8-5)
2S (RO): Merced Ramirez def. Gery Anderson (8-1)
3S (RO): Grace Wingfield def. Ava Slater (8-2)
4S (RO): Kayden Wingfield def. Jordan Porsch (8-2)
5S (RO): Danique Dobbe def. Joselynne Moreno (8-4)
6S (RO): Josie Rengstorf def. Rachael Rynearson (8-6)
1D (RO): Rolenc/K. Wingfield def. Jensen/Anderson (8-6)
2D (RO): Ramirez/G. Wingfield def. Slater/Porsch (8-0)
3D (RO): Dobbe/Rengstorf def. Moreno/Rynearson (8-1)
Atlantic 6 Glenwood 3
Keira Olsen and Quincy Sorenson both had 2-0 showings for Atlantic in the win.
1S (G): Josselyn Wallis def. Rio Johnson (8-5)
2S (A): Keira Olsen def. Cora Pestel (9-8 (4))
3S (A): Quincy Sorenson def. Aubrey Mullinax (8-4)
4S (A): Jade Harter def. Kaitlyn Mullinax (8-3)
5S (G): Kate Hughes def. Genevieve McCalla (8-1)
6S (A): Josephine Sorenson def. Addie Newberry (8-2)
1D (A): Johnson/Olsen def. Wallis/K. Mullinax (8-3)
2D (G): Pestel/A. Mullinax def. McCalla/J. Sorenson (8-3)
3D (A): Q. Sorenson/Brooke Vandevanter def. Hughes/Newberry (8-4)
Lewis Central 9 Harlan 0
Lanee Olsen, Oasis and Lexi Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard, Mallory Kjeldgaard and Lani Bergantzel continued their success this season with 2-0 nights.
1S (LC): Lanee Olsen def. Erica Rust (8-1)
2S (LC): Oasis Opheim def. Sammy Swenson (8-5)
3S (LC): Lexi Opheim def. Scarlett McGuiness (8-3)
4S (LC): Brooklyn Damgaard def. Sydney Jones (8-1)
5S (LC): Mallory Kjeldgaard def. Claire Schmitz (8-0)
6S (LC): Lani Bergantzel def. Anastacia Kay (8-0)
1D (LC): Opheim/Opheim def. Rust/Swenson (8-5)
2D (LC): Olsen/Kjeldgaard def. McGuiness/Jones (8-3)
3D (LC): Damgaard/Bergantzel def. Schmitz/Kay (8-0)
Clarke 6 Creston 3
Creston’s Ava Adamson and Sasha Wurster helped account for all three Panthers wins.
1S (CL): Maddy McCoy def. Caitlin Bruce (8-2)
2S (CL): Ava Hagen def. Josie Mahan (8-1)
3S (CR): Ava Adamson def. Keyanna Olson (8-5)
4S (CR): Sasha Wurster def. Molly Sickels (8-2)
5S (CL): Maisy McCoy def. Abbie Wheeler (8-2)
6S (CL): Marissa Bakley def. Kolbey Bailey (8-6)
1D (CL): Mad. McCoy/Hagen def. Bruce/Mahan (8-6)
2D (CR): Adamson/Wurster def. Olson/Sickels (8-6)
3D (CL): Mai. McCoy/Bakley def. Wheeler/Bailey (8-3)
Sioux City West 5 LeMars 4
Sioux City West’s Ximena Munoz, Junie Roach and Luisa Ortega were 2-0 in the dual to lead the tight win. LeMars’ Payton Wright and Ellaina Pick also went 2-0.
1S (L): Payton Wright def. Nancy Flores (8-1)
2S (SCW): Ximena Munoz def. Kirsten Tyler (8-3)
3S (L): Ellaina Pick def. Vy Do (8-3)
4S (L): Trinity Brunsting def. Carolina Garcia (8-4)
5S (SCW): Junie Roach def. Madison O’Brien (8-2)
6S (SCW): Luisa Ortega def. Myrna Bowen (8-2)
1D (L): Wright/Pick def. Flores/Vo (8-4)
2D (SCW): Munoz/Ortega def. Brunsting/Tyler (8-1)
3D (SCW): Garcia/Roach def. Ava Penne/O’Brien (8-2)
Abraham Lincoln 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Jeena Carle, Tegan Tindall, Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes were all 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Zoey Beery and Olivia Meyer both went 2-0 for the Monarchs.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Kiana Schulz (8-4)
2S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-5)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Claire Leinen (8-1)
4S (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Lynnae Johnson (8-3)
5S (DS): Zoey Beery def. Ella Schmitz (8-3)
6S (DS): Olivia Meyer def. Lydia Dix (8-4)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Schulz/Leinen (8-1)
2D (AL): Hansen/Boes def. Ahrenholtz/Johnson (8-0)
3D (DS): Meyer/Beery def. Schmitz/Dix (8-3)