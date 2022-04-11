(KMAland) -- Shenandoah reclaimed the Pyramid of Power trophy while Kuemper, Creston, St. Albert, AL, SBL and SC East were other KMAland winners in girls tennis on Monday.
Shenandoah 9 Atlantic 0
Jessica Sun, Paige Gleason, Auri Trowbridge, Cadence Gough, Emma Olson and Brooke Hays were all 2-0 for Shenandoah, as they reclaimed the Pyramid of Power trophy.
1S (S): Jessica Sun def. Addie Schmitt (8-0)
2S (S): Paige Gleason def. Keira Olsen (8-2)
3S (S): Auri Trowbridge def. Rio Johnson (8-5)
4S (S): Cadence Gough def. Quincy Sorenson (8-3)
5S (S): Emma Olson def. Mary McCurdy (8-3)
6S (S): Brooke Hays def. Genevieve McCalla (8-1)
1D (S): Sun/Gleason def. Schmitt/Olsen (8-1)
2D (S): Trowbridge/Gough def. Johnson/Sorenson (8-5)
3D (S): Olson/Hays def. McCurdy/McCalla (8-2)
Kuemper Catholic 8 Red Oak 1
Sam Tidgren, Alyssa Brant, Sophie Rohe, Ella Schwarte and Keziah Janssen all went 2-0 for the Knights in the win.
1S (KC): Sam Tidgren def. Merced Ramirez (8-2)
2S (KC): Alyssa Brant def. Jessica Lukehart (8-3)
3S (RO): Tessa Rolenc def. Jordan Schwabe (8-2)
4S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Anna Grizzard (8-4)
5S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Grace Wingfield (8-4)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Abigail Johnson (8-6)
1D (KC): Tidgren/Schwabe def. Ramirez/Rolenc (8-6)
2D (KC): Brant/Rohe def. Lukehart/Wingfield (8-0)
3D (KC): Schwarte/Janssen def. Grizzard/Stephany Ramos (9-7)
Creston 6 Southwest Valley 3
Morgan Driskell, Halle Evans and Ava Adamson led Creston with 2-0 records on the night while Ryanne Mullen was 2-0 for Southwest Valley.
1S (C): Morgan Driskell def. Charlee Larsen (8-5)
2S (C): Halle Evans def. Alana Drake (8-3)
3S (C): Jenny Li def. Anjali Kathikar (8-6)
4S (SWV): Ryanne Mullen def. Josie Mahan (8-1)
5S (C): Ava Adamson def. Lexi Weston (8-3)
6S (SWV): Karissa Richey def. Mila Kuhn (8-1)
1D (C): Driskell/Evans def. Drake/Kathikar (8-3)
2D (SWV): Larsen/Mullen def. Li/Mahan (8-2)
3D (C): Adamson/Kuhn def. Weston/Richey (8-2)
St. Albert 9 Audubon 0
Landry Miller, Allison and Alexis Narmi, Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia all had 2-0 days for the Saintes in the dominant win.
1S (SA): Landry Miller def. Kya Petersen (8-2)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Jill Denny (8-0)
3S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Ava Slater (8-1)
4S (SA): Lily Barnes def. Gery Anderson (8-4)
5S (SA): Mari Valdivia def. Joselynn Moreno (6-3, medical forfeit)
6S (SA): Abby French def. Rachael Rynearson (8-1)
1D (SA): Miller/All. Narmi def. Petersen/Denny (8-1)
2D (SA): Ale. Narmi/Lila Mouw def. Slater/Anderson (8-2)
3D (SA): Barnes/Valdivia def. Moreno/Rynearson (8-1)
Abraham Lincoln 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Jeena Carle, Ella Boes, Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen all went 2-0 for Abraham Lincoln in the non-conference win. Denison-Schleswig’s Mersadees Fineran was also a two-time winner in the dual.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Hailey Meseck (8-2)
2S (AL): Savannah Maisel def. Abby Guttierrez (8-1)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Emma Ahrenholtz (8-5)
4S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Lynnae Johnson (8-0)
5S (DS): Zoey Beery def. Sidnie Clark (8-5)
6S (DS): Mersadees Fineran def. Annija Karkliniece (8-3)
1D (AL): Carle/Boes def. Meseck/Ahrenholtz (8-1)
2D (AL): Maisel/Hansen def. Guttierrez/Johnson (8-0)
3D (DS): Fineran/Meseck def. Clark/Karkliniece (8-2)
Elkhorn 9 Nebraska City 0
1S (E): Kira Ozyornaya def. Valerie Bennie (8-2)
2S (E): Avery Hoegh def. Gracie Ragland (8-1)
3S (E): Paulina Fomicheva def. Kaitlyn Howard (8-0)
4S (E): Julia Gates def. Grace McNeely (8-0)
5S (E): Ella Schutte def. Sofia Barrientos (8-1)
6S (E): Kathlene Schultz def. Yazmin Morales-Gonzalez (8-2)
1D (E): Fomicheva/Gates def. Howard/Ragland (8-0)
2D (E): Schutte/Schultz def. Barrientos/McNeely (8-0)
3D (E): Ozyornaya/Hoegh def. Bennie/Morales-Gonzalez (8-0)
Other Area Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3
Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
South Sioux City at Sioux City West (MISSING)