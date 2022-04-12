(KMAland) – St. Albert edged Shenandoah in Hawkeye Ten girls tennis action to highlight a light night of activity on Tuesday.
St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4
Allison Narmi, Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi highlighted St. Albert’s crucial Hawkeye Ten Conference win with 2-0 performances while Emma Olson and Brooke Hays had flawless outings for Shenandoah.
1S (SHEN): Jessica Sun def. Landry Miller (8-0)
2S (SA): Allison Narmi def. Paige Gleason (8-3)
3S (SA): Georgie Bohnet def. Auri Trowbridge (8-1)
4S (SA): Alexis Narmi def. Cadence Gough (8-1)
5S (SHEN): Emma Olson def. Lily Barnes (8-0)
6S (SHEN): Brooke Hays def. Mari Valdivia (9-7)
1D (SA): Miller/Allison Narmi def. Sun/Gleason (8-4)
2D (SA): Bohnet/Alexis Narmi def. Trowbridge/Gough (8-3)
3D (SA): Olson/Hays def. Barnes/Valdivia (8-5)
LeMars 9 Sioux City West 0
1S (LEM): Hannah Albrecht def. Nancy Flores (8-3)
2S (LEM): Payton Wright def. Ximena Munoz (8-1)
3S (LEM): Lexi Hurd def. Vy Do (8-3)
4S (LEM): Kylie Hansen def. Areceli Lopez (9-7)
5S (LEM): Katie Cunningham def. Elvira Lopez (8-0)
6S (LEM): Trinity Brunsting def. Carolina Garcia (8-5)
1D (LEM): Albrecht/Wright def. Flores/E. Lopez (8-3)
2D (LEM): Hurd/Cunningham def. Munoz/Do (8-2)
3D (LEM): Brunsting/Kylie Biggs def. A. Lopez/Garcia (8-5)
Other Area Scores
MISSING: Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North