Creston Panthers Logo2
Steve McDermott

(KMAland) -- Creston edged Atlantic in a Hawkeye Ten Conference meet on Friday night.

Creston 6 Atlantic 3

Morgan Driskell, Halle Evans and Josie Mahan had 2-0 outings for the Panthers on Friday night. Check out the full results below.

1S (CRES): Morgan Driskell def. Addie Schmitt (8-1)

2S (CRES): Halle Evans def. Aspen Niklasen (8-2)

3S (CRES): Caitlin Bruce def. Malena Woodward (9-7)

4S (ATL): Rio Johnson def. Jenny Li (8-6)

5S (CRES): Josie Mahan def. Quincy Sorenson (8-4)

6S (ATL): Mary McCurdy def. Brooklin McKinney (8-4)

1D (CRES): Driskell/Evans def. Schmitt/Niklasen (8-4)

2D (ATL): Woodward/Johnson def. Bruce/Li (9-8)

3D (CRES): Mahan/McKinney def. Sorenson/McCurdy (8-5)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.