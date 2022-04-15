(KMAland) -- Creston edged Atlantic in a Hawkeye Ten Conference meet on Friday night.
Creston 6 Atlantic 3
Morgan Driskell, Halle Evans and Josie Mahan had 2-0 outings for the Panthers on Friday night. Check out the full results below.
1S (CRES): Morgan Driskell def. Addie Schmitt (8-1)
2S (CRES): Halle Evans def. Aspen Niklasen (8-2)
3S (CRES): Caitlin Bruce def. Malena Woodward (9-7)
4S (ATL): Rio Johnson def. Jenny Li (8-6)
5S (CRES): Josie Mahan def. Quincy Sorenson (8-4)
6S (ATL): Mary McCurdy def. Brooklin McKinney (8-4)
1D (CRES): Driskell/Evans def. Schmitt/Niklasen (8-4)
2D (ATL): Woodward/Johnson def. Bruce/Li (9-8)
3D (CRES): Mahan/McKinney def. Sorenson/McCurdy (8-5)