(Atlantic) -- Clarinda posted 19 points to win the Atlantic Tournament on Saturday.
Abraham Lincoln finished second with 18 points and Harlan claimed third, tallying 14 points.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jeena Carle was the No. 1 singles champion after a win over Clarinda’s Brooke Brown (6-4, 6-2).
Teammates Savannah Maisel and Kylie Hansen took top honors in the No. 1 doubles bracket with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole.
Clarinda’s Riley Notwehr was the No. 2 singles champion after a 7-5, 6-2 win over AL’s Ella Boes.
Atlantic’s combo of Malena Woodward and Keira Olsen won the No. 2 doubles bracket thanks to a victory over Mallory Mulligan and Scarlett McGuinness (3-6, 6-3, 10-2) in the finals.
View the list of placement match results below. Full results from Saturday are attached in the document below.
No. 1 Singles
1st – Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln def. Brooke Brown, Clarinda (6-4, 7-5)
3rd –Alli Owens, Harlan def. Caitlin Bruce, Creston (7-6, 6-3)
5th – Rio Johnson, Atlantic def. Geralyn Anderson, Audubon (6-2, 7-5)
No. 1 Doubles
1st – Savannah Maisel/Kylie Hansen, Abraham Lincoln def. Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole, Clarinda (6-4, 7-5)
3rd – Audrey Jensen/Kya Petersen, Audubon def. Morgan Driskell/Halle Evans, Creston (7-6, 6-4)
5th – Addie Schimtt/Aspen Niklasen, Atlantic def. Grace Coenen/Erica Rust (6-4, 6-3)
No. 2 Singles
1st – Riley Notwehr, Clarinda def. Ella Boes, Abraham Lincoln (7-5, 6-2)
3rd – Sammy Swenson, Harlan def. Jenny Li, Clarinda (4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6)
5th – Quincy Sorenson, Atlantic def. Rachel Rynearson, Audubon (6-1, 6-0)
No. 2 Doubles
1st – Malena Woodward/Keira Olsen, Abraham Lincoln def. Mallory Mulligan/Scarlett McGuiness, Harlan (3-6, 6-3, 10-2)
3rd – Josie Mahan/Brooklyn McKinney, Creston def. Taylor Wagoner/Ellison Lovett, Clarinda (6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-7)
5th – Jocelyn Chambers/Ava Slater, Audubon def. Lydia Dix/Annija Karkliniece, Abraham Lincoln (6-1, 7-5)