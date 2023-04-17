(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Abraham Lincoln had little trouble in 9-0 wins Monday night.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 0
Sophie Rohe, Ella Schwarte, Sophia Tidgren, Brooke Rohe, Kaylie Simons & Keziah Janssen went 2-0 for Kuemper in the dominant win.
1S (KC): Sophie Rohe def. Erica Rust (8-5)
2S (KC): Ella Schwarte def. Sammy Swensen (9-8)
3S (KC): Sophia Tidgren def. Scarlett McGuinness (8-2)
4S (KC): Brooke Rohe def. Sydney Jones (8-2)
5S (KC): Kaylie Simons def. Claire Schmitz (8-1)
6S (KC): Keziah Janssen def. Anastacia Kay (8-2)
1D (KC): Rohe/Schwarte def. Rust/Swensen (9-8)
2D (KC): Tidgren/Rohe def. McGuinness/Jones (9-7)
3D (KC): Simons/Jansssen def. Schmitz/Kay (8-0)
Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jeena Carle, Ella Boes, Ella Schmitz, Tegan Tindall and Lydia Dix were 2-0 performers for Abraham Lincoln.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Makenna Sorensen (8-0)
2S (AL): Kylie Hansen def. Cara Ronk (8-0)
3S (AL): Ella Boes def. Mylee Minturn (8-1)
4S (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Alexis Poole (8-5)
5S (AL): Ella Schmitz def. Alyssa Koppold (8-6)
6S (AL): Lydia Dix def. Olivia Van Soelen (9-8)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Sorensen/Ronk (8-1)
2D (AL): Boes/Schmitz def. Poole/Koppold (8-2)
3D (AL): Dix/Molly Romano def. Van Soelen/Rylee Perrine (8-6)
Cherokee at Sioux City East
No Results Reported