(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln went 2-0 to highlight a light night of KMAland girls tennis action Friday.
Knoxville Tournament
No Results Reported
Kuemper Catholic at Spencer
No Results Reported
Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3
Jeena Carle, Ella Boes and Molly Romano had 2-0 performance for AL in the win.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Lilly Friis (6-2)
2S (AL): Ella Boes def. Aila Friis (6-1)
3S (BHC): Julie Verzal def. Tegan Tindall (6-0)
4S (BHC): Ava Moravek def. Ella Schmitz (6-0)
5S (BHC): Lawren Volz def. Lydia Dix (6-4)
6S (AL): Molly Romano def. Ella Demers (6-2)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. L. Friis/A. Friis (6-2)
2D (AL): Boes/Kylie Hansen def. Verzal/Moravek (6-2)
3D (AL): Dix/Romano def. Volz/Demers (6-4)
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City East 4
Jeena Carle, Tegan Tindall and Ella Boes went 2-0 to help AL win the tight dual.
1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Grace Bruening (8-0)
2S (AL): Ella Boes def. Taryn Dobbs (8-1)
3S (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Faith Kronz (9-8)
4S (SCE): Payton East def. Ella Schmitz (8-2)
5S (SCE): Mia Colella def. Lydia Dix (8-4)
6S (SCE): Mattie Wineland def. Molly Romano (8-6)
1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Bruening/Dobbs (8-3)
2D (AL): Boes/Kylie Hansen def. Kronz/East (8-2)
3D (SCE): Colella/Wineland def. Dix/Romano (8-4)
Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East cruised behind 2-0 days from Grace Bruening, Taryn Dobbs, Faith Kronz, Payton East, Mia Colella and Mattie Wineland.
1S (SCE): Grace Bruening def. Cara Ronk (6-3)
2S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Alexis Poole (6-3)
3S (SCE): Faith Kronz def. Makenna Sorensen (6-1)
4S (SCE): Payton East def. Alyssa Koppold (6-2)
5S (SCE): Mia Colella def. Olivia Van Soelen (6-1)
6S (SCE): Mattie Wineland def. Rylee Perrine (6-2)
1D (SCE): Bruening/Dobbs def. Ronk/Roole (8-3)
2D (SCE): Kronz/East def. Koppold/Mylee Minturn (8-3)
3D (SCE): Colella/Wineland def. Van Soelen/Perrine (8-1)
Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Lilly Friis, Aila Friis, Julie Verzal and Ava Moravek were 2-0 performers for Bishop Heelan in the win.
1S (BHC): Lilly Friis def. Cara Ronk (8-0)
2S (BHC): Aila Friis def. Alexis Poole (8-4)
3S (BHC): Julie Verzal def. Makenna Sorensen (8-0)
4S (BHC): Ava Moravek def. Alyssa Koppold (8-4)
5S (BHC): Lawren Volz def. Mylee Minturn (8-2)
6S (BHC): Ella Demers def. Olivia Van Soelen (8-4)
1D (BHC): L Friis/A. Friis def. Ronk/Poole (8-5)
2D (BHC): Verzal/Moravek def. Sorensen/Koppold (8-2)
3D (TJ): Van Soelen/Rylee Perrine def. Volz/Demers (8-4)