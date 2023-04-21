Abraham Lincoln Lynx Logo

(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln went 2-0 to highlight a light night of KMAland girls tennis action Friday.

Knoxville Tournament

No Results Reported

Kuemper Catholic at Spencer

No Results Reported

Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan 3

Jeena Carle, Ella Boes and Molly Romano had 2-0 performance for AL in the win.

1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Lilly Friis (6-2)

2S (AL): Ella Boes def. Aila Friis (6-1)

3S (BHC): Julie Verzal def. Tegan Tindall (6-0)

4S (BHC): Ava Moravek def. Ella Schmitz (6-0)

5S (BHC): Lawren Volz def. Lydia Dix (6-4)

6S (AL): Molly Romano def. Ella Demers (6-2)

1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. L. Friis/A. Friis (6-2)

2D (AL): Boes/Kylie Hansen def. Verzal/Moravek (6-2)

3D (AL): Dix/Romano def. Volz/Demers (6-4)

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City East 4

Jeena Carle, Tegan Tindall and Ella Boes went 2-0 to help AL win the tight dual.

1S (AL): Jeena Carle def. Grace Bruening (8-0)

2S (AL): Ella Boes def. Taryn Dobbs (8-1)

3S (AL): Tegan Tindall def. Faith Kronz (9-8)

4S (SCE): Payton East def. Ella Schmitz (8-2)

5S (SCE): Mia Colella def. Lydia Dix (8-4)

6S (SCE): Mattie Wineland def. Molly Romano (8-6)

1D (AL): Carle/Tindall def. Bruening/Dobbs (8-3)

2D (AL): Boes/Kylie Hansen def. Kronz/East (8-2)

3D (SCE): Colella/Wineland def. Dix/Romano (8-4)

Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East cruised behind 2-0 days from Grace Bruening, Taryn Dobbs, Faith Kronz, Payton East, Mia Colella and Mattie Wineland.

1S (SCE): Grace Bruening def. Cara Ronk (6-3)

2S (SCE): Taryn Dobbs def. Alexis Poole (6-3)

3S (SCE): Faith Kronz def. Makenna Sorensen (6-1)

4S (SCE): Payton East def. Alyssa Koppold (6-2)

5S (SCE): Mia Colella def. Olivia Van Soelen (6-1)

6S (SCE): Mattie Wineland def. Rylee Perrine (6-2)

1D (SCE): Bruening/Dobbs def. Ronk/Roole (8-3)

2D (SCE): Kronz/East def. Koppold/Mylee Minturn (8-3)

3D (SCE): Colella/Wineland def. Van Soelen/Perrine (8-1)

Bishop Heelan 8 Thomas Jefferson 1

Lilly Friis, Aila Friis, Julie Verzal and Ava Moravek were 2-0 performers for Bishop Heelan in the win.

1S (BHC): Lilly Friis def. Cara Ronk (8-0)

2S (BHC): Aila Friis def. Alexis Poole (8-4)

3S (BHC): Julie Verzal def. Makenna Sorensen (8-0)

4S (BHC): Ava Moravek def. Alyssa Koppold (8-4)

5S (BHC): Lawren Volz def. Mylee Minturn (8-2)

6S (BHC): Ella Demers def. Olivia Van Soelen (8-4)

1D (BHC): L Friis/A. Friis def. Ronk/Poole (8-5)

2D (BHC): Verzal/Moravek def. Sorensen/Koppold (8-2)

3D (TJ): Van Soelen/Rylee Perrine def. Volz/Demers (8-4)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.